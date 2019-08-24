Old Abes strong at Badger
Eau Claire Memorial girls tennis went 5-1 at the Badger Invitational this weekend, only falling to the hosts 4-3. They swept Elkhorn, Watertown and Milton while moving to 8-2 overall this season.
Eau Claire North dropped five matches while competing in Logan.
Chi-Hi finishes 5th at ECM relay
Chippewa Falls finished fifth and Eau Claire Memorial seventh out of nine programs at the Eau Claire Memorial Relay girls swim meet Saturday.
Chi-Hi’s 4x100 medley squad of Rebecca Adams, Emma Schneider, Peyton Waton and Sydnea Berg finished second, the highlight of the Cardinals’ showing.
