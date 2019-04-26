Mulhern off to UW-Stevens Point
All-Northwest boys basketball player of the year Logan Mulhern, of Osseo-Fairchild, has committed UW-Stevens Point, according to Mark Miller of the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.
Mulhern led the Thunder to state for the first time in 27 years this winter. He averaged 26.8 and 12.1 in points and rebounds per game, good for seventh and 11th in the state respectively. He capped off his incredible season with a 33-point, 20-rebound performance in Madison.
Kornack top NCAA shot putter
UW-Eau Claire’s David Kornack took the top spot at the Drake Relays in shot put, throwing a 19.38 meter mark. Erica Oawster took 11th in discus, with a 46.57 meter mark. UW-Stout’s Tyler Odom finished 13th in javelin with a 176-foot, 8-inch throw.
Blugolds sweep UW-Oshkosh
UW-Eau Claire softball had 10 hits in a 4-2 victory over UW-Oshkosh in game one of their double-header on Friday. In game two, the Blugolds rallied from a three run deficit to score four in the seventh inning, capped off by a sacrifice fly from Cheyenne Johnson to take a 7-6 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.
