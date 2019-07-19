Osseo Legion wins regional opener
The Osseo Post 324 senior Legion baseball team won its Class A regional opener 7-1 over Adams-Friendship on Friday in West Salem.
Osseo, which qualified for the Class A state tournament last year by virtue of being the host and won three games there, returns to action against West Salem at 2:30 p.m. today.
—Altoona dropped its Class A regional opener, falling to Osceola 9-5 on Friday. Jake Nelson had three RBIs to lead the Reds, and Blake Loegering homered. Altoona, which also qualified for last year’s state tournament, will face Plum City in an elimination game today in Baldwin at 10 a.m.
