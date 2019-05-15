Cavs' Petit no-hits Cadott
Eau Claire Cavaliers pitcher Paul Petit pitched a no-hitter in a 19-0 win over Cadott on Wednesday at Carson Park.
Petit struck out 16 batters in a seven-inning complete game to help the Cavs improve to 3-2 on the season.
Petit, Tom Mewhorter and Ethan Kjellberg all drove in four runs apiece for Eau Claire.
Delong named Stout golf coach
UW-Stout alumnus Andrew Delong was named the Blue Devils' men's golf coach on Wednesday.
Delong joins Stout after being the head coach at Sheboygan North High School for 10 years. He led the Golden Raiders to the state tournament three times, including trips in 2017 and 2018.
Delong is a native of Elmwood.
Stout baseball players named All-WIAC
Three UW-Stout baseball players earned first team All-WIAC honors this spring.
Eau Claire native Jordan Wilson, first baseman Kasey Bass and pitcher Casey Ryan were named all-conference selections. Pitcher Brad Rindfleisch was an honorable mention selection.
Stout finished 20-17 and made its first appearance in the WIAC tournament since 2014.
Blue Devils named all-region
UW-Stout softball players Mary Iliopoulos and Kyncaide Diedrich were named NFCA All-Great Lake Region selections for the second year in a row.
Iliopoulous, an outfielder, was a first team all-region pick. Diedrich, a shortstop, was a second team selection.
