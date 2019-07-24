Rivermen blank Bears
Will Petrosky went the distance on the mound, striking out nine to help the Eau Claire Rivermen blank the Eau Claire Bears 3-0 on Wednesday.
Petrosky scattered eight hits in the complete game shutout.
The Rivermen scored all three of their runs in the sixth inning, with the final run scoring on a double steal with runners on first and third.
Tyler Gray paced the Rivermen offense with two hits, while Jeremy Nicolai and Josh Halling had two base knocks apiece for the Bears.
—In a game that finished after print deadline Tuesday night, the Eau Claire Cavaliers overturned an early four-run deficit to defeat Marshfield 10-7. Tyler Hermann and Brady Burzynski both homered for the Cavaliers, and Ben Bergman pitched a complete game on the mound.
From staff reports