Rivermen blow out Bloomer
Andy Niese went 5 for 6 with three extra-base hits and six RBIs on the afternoon for the Eau Claire Rivermen, leading his squad to pair of victories over the Bloomer Woodticks on Friday.
The Rivermen coupled a pair of four-run innings and rode a dominant pitching performance from Tyler Gray to a blowout 10-1 victory in game one.
In game two, Eau Claire built up an early 9-3 lead and never looked back, beating Bloomer 11-3 in five innings.
Cavaliers 10-run Stanley
Storm Standiford held the Stanley Slammers in check over seven innings and struck out 10 in a 10-0 victory for the Eau Claire Cavaliers.
Tom Mewhorter went 2 for 4 with three runs scored while Cole Tyman added three RBIs on a 3 for 4 night.
Eau Claire 15U wins opener
The Eau Claire 15U Babe Ruth team won its opening game of the 2019 Ohio Valley Regional 9-1 over New Castle, IN, on Friday night at Mt. Simon Field.
Banks receives Ball State offer
Eau Claire North’s Dalton Banks tweeted Friday night that he has received a scholarship offer to play basketball at Ball State University.
From staff reports