Schaller throws no-hitter
Levi Schaller struck out 10 batters in a five-inning no-hitter as the Eau Claire 19U Legion baseball team defeated Watertown 10-0 on Saturday in Sheboygan.
Schaller issued four walks but never let Watertown tally a hit or a run. Connor Stoik powered the Eau Claire offense with two hits, and Mason Bauer added two RBIs.
Eau Claire dropped its second game of the day to Plover, 9-6. Ethan Kjellberg drove in two runs in the loss, while Logan Rasmussen had two hits.
Eau Claire returns to action in the tournament with a 10:30 a.m. game against Antigo today.
Cavs cruise past Bloomer
The Eau Claire Cavaliers got four RBIs from Tanner Halvorson and three apiece from Adam Krajewski and Ryan Venne to cruise past Bloomer 19-2 in Chippewa River Baseball League action on Saturday in Bloomer.
Eau Claire broke things open with seven runs in the sixth inning and five more in the seventh to end the game early via the 10-run rule.
Paul Petit struck out nine batters in five innings of work to earn the win. Halvorson had three hits, including two doubles, and Krajewski added three hits of his own.
Merchants sweep Cadott in DH
The Osseo Merchants picked up a CRBL sweep of Cadott on Saturday, beating the Red Sox 17-0 and 11-0 in Cadott.
The Merchants held Cadott to one hit in both games. Jim Zawacki drove in four runs in game one, while Ryan Freitag and Neal Matson both homered in game two. Luke Eide struck out 10 batters in six innings of work in game two.
