Stout sweeps Finlandia
UW-Stout baseball needed just 14 innings to sweep both games of its double header on Sunday, blowing out Finlandia University 11-1 in consecutive games.
Aaron Plotsky dominated in the first game for the Blue Devils, pitching six innings of one run baseball while striking out 10. He was helped out by designated hitter Joel Thimsen who went 1 for 3 with three RBIs. Jordan Wilson, Alex Jinkins and Danny Deis each collected a pair of hits in the game.
In game two, Cody Urban pitched four shutout innings, striking out seven. Kasey Bass and Charlie Szykowny both scored and drove in a pair of runs each.
From staff reports