Geiger scores 30 for Stout
Luke Geiger went 11 for 15 from the field with a game-high 30 points for the UW-Stout men’s basketball team, which cruised past Northland 81-66 in Ashland on Wednesday.
Stout also had big showings from TYreese Alexander and Jon Ciriacks, who scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.
The Blue Devils held Northland to just 39% shooting in the game and forced 14 turnovers.
Stout women’s basketball falls
The UW-Stout women’s basketball team could not stop Wartburg in the second quarter, allowing the Knights to tally 25 points in the frame en route to a 80-56 victory on Wednesday in Waverly, Iowa.
Lizzy Olsem came off the bench for the Blue Devils to score a game-high 16 points on 7 for 8 shooting. Shannan Watkins was the only other Stout player in double digits with 10 points.
From staff reports