Stout sweeps Platteville
UW-Stout softball took both games of its doubleheader to open the WIAC season, winning 5-2 and 10-9 against Platteville on Saturday.
Sommer Kunstmann pitched seven innings, allowing just two runs, while scattering eight hits for the Blue Devils. She helped herself out offensively with a RBI on a 1-2 day. Kyncaide Diedrich and Kelly Beck each collected a pair of hits.
Game two was a nail-bitter with four lead changes. Stout jumped ahead early in the first inning, but surrendered four runs in the bottom of the inning to fall behind. Stout came back in the second, only to give the lead back up in the third.
Trailing 8-5 in the sixth, the Blue Devils exploded for five runs to take a 10-8 lead that they would not surrender.
Madee Kleinschmidt got the winning, pitching 2.2 innings, allowing just one run.
Stout handles Finlandia
The UW-Stout baseball team swept a doubleheader from Finlandia on Saturday, 9-0 and 6-1.
Jack Donahue got the win in game one, pitching seven scoreless innings and scattering three hits.
Jordan Wilson tallied five hits on the day.
Stout fifth at Prairie Links
Blue Devils golf opened their first meet of the season at the Prairie Links Gold Course. Sam Klobucar moved up five sports to finish 11th on Saturday, shooting a 75 after his 74 on Friday. Mitchell Simonet and Matthew Johnson both finished in the top 25, shooting a 76 and 78 respectively.
—UW-Eau Claire finished tied for eighth at the Illinois Wesleyen Invitational. Cole Jahnke led the way, tying for 17th individually.
Blugolds grab wins in La Crosse
UW-Eau Claire athletes Kyler Lueck, TJ Lui and David Kornack all picked up wins at the Ashton May track and field invitational at UW-La Crosse on Saturday.
Lueck won the 1,500-meter run, Lui won the triple jump and Kornack won the shot put.
UW-Stout's Kevin Ruechel won the discus.
From staff reports