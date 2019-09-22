Urlaub leads US in Austria
Andrew Urlaub led Americans in Saturday’s Continental Cup ski jumping tournament at Stams, Austria with a jump of 103 1/2 meters (340 feet) to place 33rd, just one point out of scoring. The 18-year old Flying Eagle slipped back to 46th Sunday after posting a long trial jump of 104 meters (341 feet). Casey Larson, Chicago, was 42nd and Decker Dean, Steamboat Springs, Colo., 50th Saturday while Patrick Gasienica, Chicago, was 30th and Larson 44th Sunday. Taku Takeuchi of Japan was the winner both days.
Blugolds golf finishes 3rd
UW-Eau Claire men's golf shot a 15-over 587 at the Saint John's Fall Invite, good for third out of 22 teams at the tournament. Cal Jahnke led the Blugolds individually, finishing eighth with a 147. Isaac Prefontaine, Alex Rogan and Brady Thomas all tied for 13th.
UW-Eau Claire's B team finished 14th, while UW-Stout placed 19th. Austin Gaby was the top Blue Devil finisher in 57th.
The UW-Stout women's team placed fifth out of 12 teams at the St. Catherine Invitational. Trystin Kluess led the Blue Devils with a 157, tied for seventh place.
UWEC soccer earns shutout
UW-Eau Claire women's soccer got goals from Megan Hansen, Krista Koenig and Courtney Slowinski in a 3-0 shutout victory against Central on Sunday.
Anna Sveiven made five saves in the shutout effort.
Wijesinghe goes on run
UW-Eau Claire women's tennis' Natalie Wijesinghe made it to the semifinals in singles at the United States Tennis Association/Intercollegiate Tennis Association Midwest Regional Championships, but fell to Bethel's Grace Rierman Sunday in St Peter. She beat Grinnell's Sophia DeLaReyes, Macalester's Natali Sorajja and UW-Whitewater's Jessica Minkov to advance to play Rierman.
From staff reports