Urlaub leads Americans
Andrew Urlaub led Americans and scored Continental Cup points for the second straight day Sunday at Iron Mountain, Mich. The 18-year-old Flying Eagle had jumps of 123 1/2 and 110 1/2 meters (406 and 363 feet) to take 27th place among some of the top international jumpers. Saturday he also took 27th with jumps of 113 1/2-119 meters (373-390 feet). He now has 21 COC points after scoring in the last four events. The only other American to score was Decker Dean, who was 30th Saturday. Casey Larson was 31st Sunday.
In U.S Cup action Saturday at Brattleboro, Vt., 13-year-old Flying Eagle Stewart Gundry placed fifth with jumps of 83 1/2 and 79 1/2 meters (274 and 261 feet). Brother Logan Gundry was 13th with jumps of 68 and 72 meters. Mason Gorski was 24th before suffering a broken arm in a sensational fall Sunday.
From staff reports