Urlaub places 15th in Germany
Andrew Urlaub placed 15th Sunday and scored FIS Cup points both days in international ski jumping competition over the weekend at Oberwiesenthal, Germany. The 18-year old Flying Eagle was the top American both days and Sunday had jumps of 91 1/2 and 94 1/2 meters (301 and 310 feet) in the event won by Tim Fuchs of Germany and Jaka Hlava of Slovenia. The next American was Patrick Gasienica, Chicago, in 48th place. Two other Flying Eagles took part with Landon Lee placing 71st and Nate Mattoon 79th in the field of over 80 jumpers.
Saturday, Urlaub had jumps of 82 1/2 and 87 meters (271 and 285 feet) to place 27th. Gasienica was next in 31st while Mattoon was 50th and Lee 74th. Other Americans taking part were Hunter Gibson of Chicago and Erik Belshaw and Canden Wilkinson of Steamboat Springs, Colo. Earlier in Norway, Urlaub scored Continental Cup points.
From Staff Reports