UWEC track lights it up
Samantha Slattery finished first in the 10K with a time of 36:42.20 on the opening day of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Outdoor for UW-Eau Claire track and field on Friday. On the men’s side, Kyler Lueck set a WIAC record in the 800m perlims, with a time of 1:50.72, breaking his NCAA Division III-leading mark.
Hanna Lamack took second in steeplechase with a time of 11:28.92.
Blugolds win at WIAC tourney
The UW-Eau Claire softball team won its opening game at the WIAC tournament on Friday, beating UW-Platteville 8-3 in Whitewater.
Katelyn Yute paced the Blugolds with three hits — including a double — and two RBIs.
Eau Claire takes on UW-Oshkosh in the next round of the double-elimination tournament today.
UW-Stout golf wraps up season
UW-Stout men’s golf finished up its season with a second-place finish and their second best score of their season Friday at Edgewood College Spring Quadrangular at Bishop’s Bay. Ben Peterson led the team, finishing tied for second with a collegiate-best one-over 73. Senior Shawn Roo finished tied for seventh with a 75 and Sam Klobucar and Mitchell Simonet finished 13th and 15th respectively.
From staff reports