Blugolds fall to Whitewater
UW-Eau Claire softball was swept by UW-Whitewater, falling 3-2 in the first game in 13 innings and 4-0 in the nightcap, in a doubleheader matchup for the WIAC regular season crown.
Stout baseball, softball sweep
UW-Stout baseball’s Kasey Bass drove in eight runs over two games in the Blue Devils’ 12-4, 5-0 double-header sweep of Stevens Point Sunday.
UW-Stout softball also swept the Pointers, shutting out UW-Stevens Point for 13 consecutive innings. Offensively Kyncaide Diedrich hit a two-run homer in the first game as the Blue Devils won 7-0 and 5-2.
Blue Devils women’s golf win
UW-Stout women’s golf had three golfers finish in the top four en route to a team victory at the Saint Mary’s Invitational on Sunday. Marie Allo won the event, the season finale, in her final match of her college career.
The men’s golf team finished 11th at the St. John’s University Spring Golf Invitational, with Shawn Roo leading the way individually in 18th. UW-Eau Claire finished tied for third.
From staff reports