Blugolds win at WIAC tourney
The UW-Eau Claire softball team improved to 2-0 at the WIAC tournament with a 10-2 win over UW-Oshkosh in five innings on Saturday in Whitewater.
Brooke Varian powered the Blugolds' offense, hitting two doubles and driving in three runs.
With the win, the Blugolds advanced to the final day of the tournament. They face UW-La Crosse at 10 a.m. today, needing just one win to win the WIAC title. The Eagles would need to beat the Blugolds twice to win the championship.
Blugolds track shines at WIAC championship
UW-Eau Claire track's Kyler Lueck took the top spot in both the 800 meter and 1500 meter runs at Saturday's WIAC outdoor track and field championships. Darin Lau finished first in the 5000 meter run. David Kornack used his second throw of 19.20 meters to take first in the shot put. Dylan Cooper tallied 10 points to win the decathlon. On the women's side, Morgan Marek won the 1500 meter run and Sam Slattery won the 10 000 meter run. Tommie Brenner took first in the 100 meter hurdles. Erica Oawster won the shot put with a 14.02 meter mark on her first throw. Megan Wallace claimed fist in the heptathlon.
UW-Stout baseball heads to WIAC playoffs
The Blue Devils baseball team will compete in the WIAC baseball championship for the first time since 2014 after UW-Platteville beat UW-Oshkosh 8-3 on Saturday. UW-Stout had already completed its regular season and needed to win a three-way tiebreaker to make the championship.
Cowboys defeat Fox Valley Force
The Eau Claire-based Northern Light Cowboys semi-pro football team pulled away in the second half for a 22-6 win over the Fox Valley Force on Saturday in Green Bay.
The Cowboys scored 14 points after halftime to grab their first win of the season.
From staff reports