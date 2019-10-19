Wudi gets 300th win
UW-Eau Claire volleyball coach Kim Wudi collected her 300th career win as the Blugolds topped UW-Stevens Point 3-1 Saturday in Eau Claire.
The victory featured a wild first set, which Eau Claire won 37-35. The Blugolds took all but the third set.
Kendra Baierl led Eau Claire with 21 kills, while Taylor Scalia made 31 digs.
Stout soccer wins in OT
Sammy Krugel converted Sarah Washington’s pass into a goal in the 99th minute, giving the UW-Stout women’s soccer team a 1-0 overtime victory over UW-Platteville on Saturday in Platteville.
Claudia Anderson made 10 saves in net to post the shutout for the Blue Devils.
Blugolds women finish 3rd
UW-Eau Claire women’s cross country finished third at the UW-Oshkosh Invitational, the top showing from the local squads at the event. The UW-Stout women finished 18th, while the UW-Stout and UW-Eau Claire men’s teams finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
Individually, Lexie Tremble led the Blugolds women with a fourth-place finish.
UWEC falls in double OT
The UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team came out on the wrong end of a 2-1 final in double overtime against UW-Oshkosh on Saturday in Oshkosh.
Addie Schmitz scored the winning goal for the Titans in the 103rd minute. Oshkosh had forced overtime by scoring a goal with two seconds left in regulation.
Hannah Schaetzel scored the lone goal for the Blugolds.
