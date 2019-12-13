Blugolds women shutout Cobbers
Erin Connolly made 17 saves and never surrendered a goal as UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey blanked Concordia-Moorehead 3-0 on Friday at Zorn Arena.
Drew Deanovich opened the scoring in the first for the Blugolds. After a scoreless second, Emma Peterson gave Eau Claire a 2-0 lead and Hanna Zavoral scored an empty netter to seal the win.
UWEC wrestling beats Pointers
The UW-Eau Claire wrestling team defeated UW-Stevens Point 25-17 on Friday night in Eau Claire.
Tyler Demo gave Eau Claire a lead with a major decision (11-2) win over Colin Barker. Tyler Vanderlois, Chase Schmidt, Evan Lawrence and Grant Balconi all won for the Blugolds.
Blugolds fall to Pointers
The UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team saw a first-period lead vanish as defending national champion UW-Stevens Point scored a pair of third period goals to clinch a 4-2 Pointers victory at Zorn Arena on Friday.
Jon Richards opened up the scoring at the 16:51 minute mark with a power play goal. Stevens Point event things up less than a minute into the second period, but Matt Stanton took back the lead for Eau Claire at the 16:23 mark.
Zach Dyment made 19 saves in the loss.
Regis earns WIAA honor
Regis football received an honorable mention tournament sportsmanship award from the WIAA on Friday, earning a certificate of recognition.
The Ramblers competed in the Division 6 state final, where they fell 7-0 to St. Mary’s Springs.
