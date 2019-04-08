Stout sweeps Bethany Lutheran
UW-Stout softball didn’t disappoint on its home opener on Monday, beating Bethany Lutheran 4-1 and 9-4 to complete the double header sweep.
Melea Bruns dominated in the first game, pitching seven innings allowing just one run. She was helped out by Alicia Meyer who went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs.
The offense took center stage in game 2. Mary Ilopoulos and Kyncaide Diedrich combined to score five of the Blue Devils’ nine runs. Diedrich added a RBI, along with Jessica Daley, Alicia Meyer and Meghan Kelly who all drove in a pair.
Roo ties for 2nd
Shawn Roo finished tied for second at the Loras College Spring Invitational for UW-Stout golf.
The team had four golfers finish within the top 20. Sam Klobucar finished tied for seventh and freshman Matthew Johnson ended the day tied for 12th.
From staff reports