WIAA mum on spring news
The WIAA announced Friday it has no plans to adjust the spring high school sports season as of now.
They called the situation fluid in a statement, and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ decision to close schools statewide until an anticipated restart date of April 6 will prevent early spring competitions from being played. The earliest spring athletes will be able to compete, if at all, would be in mid-April, as WIAA rules require at least five separate days of practice before a team can participate in a competition.
From staff reports