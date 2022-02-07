The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association announced Monday the rosters for its 2022 All-Star Games. The Chippewa Valley is well-represented at all levels.
Rice Lake has a pair of representatives on the North Large team in defensive back Alex Belongia and linebacker Cole Fenske. Menomonie linebacker Brooks Brewer and Chippewa Falls offensive lineman Mason Goettl were also selected.
Cumberland leads the way on the North Small team with two selections. Linebackers Gavin Jarchow and Isaac Runstrom will represent the Beavers. Altoona's Craig Ervin and Mondovi's Mitchell Fedie were both picked for the offensive line. Regis linebacker Gus Theisen, Durand running back Simon Bauer, Spring Valley defensive back Connor Ducklow and Stanley-Boyd wide receiver Brady Potaczek were also named to the team.
Thorp offensive lineman Shawn Hughes and Bruce defensive back Chris Brockman were picked for the North 8-Player team.
The All-Star games will be July 15 and 16 at UW-Oshkosh. The 8-Player game is set for July 15, with the Small and Large games to follow on July 16.
CRBL unveils 2022 schedule
The Chippewa River Baseball League unveiled its 2022 schedule on Monday, featuring significant changes to the league structure.
With the Whitehall Wolves withdrawing from the league for the season, the CRBL will not feature North and South divisions this year. Each team will play an 18-game schedule, beginning on May 1.
The All-Star Game is set for July 1 at Carson Park, hosted by the Eau Claire Cavaliers. The playoffs begin on Aug. 3, with the championship slated for Aug. 7.