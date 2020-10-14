Get to know the student-athletes of the Chippewa Valley with our new spotlight series, highlighting prep athletes from around the area.
Next up is Bloomer's Charles Herrick.
Name: Charles Herrick.
School: Bloomer.
Year in school: Senior.
Sport(s) you play: Football and basketball.
Favorite sport: I can’t pick one, I love them both.
Favorite sports memory: Our first football game this year we played St. Croix Falls. I caught a touchdown in overtime to win it and we all went crazy. The celebration with my teammates and coaches was so awesome.
Favorite school to compete against and why: Either Cumberland or Northwestern. Both schools compete really hard, every game is close.
Favorite sports team: The Badgers and the Packers.
The best thing about playing sports is: The relationships with teammates and coaches, and winning.
Person who has influenced me most in athletics: Definitely my mom and dad. They’ve always supported me and done anything they can to help me get better.
Any pregame rituals or superstitions?: My dad leaves me a little note in one of my shoes or my helmet before every game. Reading it always helps me prepare mentally for the game.
Favorite school subject: English.
Little-known fact about me: I can play the guitar.
In the offseason, I can be found doing this: Working out, playing basketball, spending time with friends and family.
In the future, I want to: Coach either football or basketball.