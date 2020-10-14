Charlie Herrick Bloomer

Bloomer's Charles Herrick goes to tackle Cumberland's DaShaun Ames during a football game on Oct. 9 in Bloomer.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Get to know the student-athletes of the Chippewa Valley with our new spotlight series, highlighting prep athletes from around the area.

Next up is Bloomer's Charles Herrick.

Name: Charles Herrick.

School: Bloomer.

Year in school: Senior.

Sport(s) you play: Football and basketball.

Favorite sport: I can’t pick one, I love them both.

Favorite sports memory: Our first football game this year we played St. Croix Falls. I caught a touchdown in overtime to win it and we all went crazy. The celebration with my teammates and coaches was so awesome.

Favorite school to compete against and why: Either Cumberland or Northwestern. Both schools compete really hard, every game is close.

Favorite sports team: The Badgers and the Packers.

The best thing about playing sports is: The relationships with teammates and coaches, and winning.

Person who has influenced me most in athletics: Definitely my mom and dad. They’ve always supported me and done anything they can to help me get better.

Any pregame rituals or superstitions?: My dad leaves me a little note in one of my shoes or my helmet before every game. Reading it always helps me prepare mentally for the game.

Favorite school subject: English.

Little-known fact about me: I can play the guitar.

In the offseason, I can be found doing this: Working out, playing basketball, spending time with friends and family.

In the future, I want to: Coach either football or basketball.

