Get to know the student-athletes of the Chippewa Valley with our new spotlight series, highlighting prep athletes from around the area.
Next up is Durand's McKenna Hurlburt.
Name: McKenna Hurlburt.
School: Durand High School.
Year in school: Senior.
Sports you play: Volleyball, basketball, track, softball.
Favorite sport: Basketball.
Favorite sports memory: When we played Elk Mound my freshman year at home for the basketball playoffs. It was a really good game and it was very close. My teammate Emma Hansen put up a shot and missed. I grabbed the rebound and put it in to tie the game 41-41 and with a foul, a chance to make it a 3-point play. I made the shot to put us at 42-41 and because it’s Durand, the fans went wild. We never lost the lead after that point. I’ll never forget how the student section chanted MVP and I was a just a freshman. It was so amazing.
Favorite school to compete against and why: That would be a tie between Colfax and Mondovi. Colfax has been our biggest conference rival to compete against in girl’s basketball so it’s usually a good game, but Mondovi is our biggest local rival where it’s kinda like a competitive sibling relationship.
Favorite sports team: Packers or Wisconsin Badgers.
The best thing about playing sports is: The competitiveness and the successes that come with sports. It feels amazing to absolutely destroy a team with your friends by your side. Besides the competitiveness, I will always cherish the bonds I’ve made over the years with teammates and opponents alike.
Person who has influenced me the most in athletics is: Probably both of my parents. My mom coached me in basketball from 4th to 6th grade so she was a huge influence on me. My dad also encouraged me with other things like participating in Punt, Pass, and Kick, and helping me with my throwing in track.
Any pregame rituals or superstitions?: I always braid my hair as well as my teammate’s, we always say a prayer, and when we run out of the locker room we have to hit the top of every door frame. Also, when it comes to basketball, during playoffs we always get a gauntlet of parents and students to run through before warmups.
Favorite school subject: Mathematics.
Little-known fact about me: I tried gymnastics when I was younger but they said I was too tall so they kicked me out. Haha.
In the off-season, I can be found doing this: I never really get an off-season so I’m usually playing other sports or AAU. Outside of sports, I enjoy going deer hunting, hanging out with friends, or singing and playing guitar or piano.
In the future, I want to: Hopefully end up somewhere in the medical field. I plan to go to college and major in biology.