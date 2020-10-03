Boys Soccer River Falls at Memorial

Eau Claire Memorial's Jared Nunez sends a pass as he falls down during the Old Abes matchup with River Falls on Oct. 3, 2019 at Memorial.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Get to know the student-athletes of the Chippewa Valley with our new spotlight series, highlighting prep athletes from around the area.

Next up is Eau Claire Memorial's Jared Nunez.

Name: Jared Nunez.

School: Eau Claire Memorial.

Year in school: Junior.

Sport(s) you play: Soccer.

Favorite sport: Soccer.

Favorite sports memory: Beating Hudson 2-0 in the sectional semifinal.

Favorite school to compete against and why: My favorite team to play against is Hudson, it’s always a hard-fought game for the full 90 minutes. They are super competitive and so are we. The rivalry we have is unexplainable.

Favorite sports team: Liverpool.

The best thing about playing sports is: Meeting new people. It sounds stereotypical, but I truly can call my teammates my brothers.

Person who has influenced me most in athletics: My mom, she has taken me to all my games. She constantly supports me.

Any pregame rituals or superstitions?: Get loose, listen to music that gets me dancing.

Favorite school subject: Science.

Little-known fact about me: I love tacos.

In the offseason, I can be found doing this: Working on my game, running, lifting weights, etc.

In the future, I want to: Play college soccer.