Get to know the student-athletes of the Chippewa Valley with our new spotlight series, highlighting prep athletes from around the area.
Next up is Fall Creek's Gianna Vollrath.
Name: Gianna Vollrath.
School: Fall Creek High School.
Year in school: Junior.
Sport(s) you play: Volleyball and basketball.
Favorite sport: Volleyball.
Favorite sports memory: My favorite sports memory is definitely making it to state for volleyball last year. That was the first time Fall Creek had ever been to state for volleyball and it was just a really fun experience with my teammates.
Favorite school to compete against and why: I don’t really have a favorite, it’s just whoever we are playing that night.
Favorite sports team: The Wisconsin Badgers.
The best thing about playing sports is: The best thing about playing sports is being able to play the game you love with your best friends. You also get a lot of support from the community and you are able to be a role model for the younger ones.
Person who has influenced me most in athletics: My older sister Tatum has definitely influenced me the most. She was a really good athlete in high school and that makes me want to push myself to be the best athlete I can be.
Any pregame rituals or superstitions?: My teammates and I always jam out to music before our games.
Favorite school subject: World History.
Little-known fact about me: I love to travel.
In the offseason, I can be found doing this: I don’t really have an offseason because of all of my travel leagues and summer ball, but when I have a little downtime I love hanging out with my friends.
In the future, I want to: I would love to pursue a volleyball scholarship while working on obtaining a degree in the medical field.