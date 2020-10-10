Get to know the student-athletes of the Chippewa Valley with our new spotlight series, highlighting prep athletes from around the area.
Next up is McDonell's Maggie Craker.
Name: Maggie Craker.
School: McDonell High School.
Year in school: Senior.
Sport(s) you play: Volleyball, Basketball, and Softball.
Favorite sport: Volleyball.
Favorite sports memory: Starting varsity my freshman year and playing in a very competitive volleyball match in the sectional semifinals against Clayton.
Favorite school to compete against and why: Regis because the games are usually competitive and we are rival schools.
Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Brewers.
The best thing about playing sports is: The opportunity to compete and create memories.
Person who has influenced me most in athletics: Volleyball team head coach Kat Hanson.
Any pregame rituals or superstitions?: Braid my hair before every game.
Favorite school subject: Mathematics.
Little-known fact about me: I have been the same jersey number (No. 4) since elementary school.
In the offseason, I can be found doing this: Working out, playing other sports, and playing with my puppy.
In the future, I want to: Possibly become a teacher and volleyball coach.