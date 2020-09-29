Get to know the student-athletes of the Chippewa Valley with our new spotlight series, highlighting prep athletes from around the area.
First up is Mondovi's Tanner Marsh.
Name: Tanner Marsh.
School: Mondovi.
Year in school: Senior.
Sport(s) you play: Baseball and football.
Favorite sport: Baseball.
Favorite sports memory: I hit a walk-off home run against Boyceville my sophomore season, and the pitcher is now going to be my college roommate (Walker Retz).
Favorite school to compete against and why: Eleva-Strum football. I've been playing against them ever since YMCA football in fourth grade. I am buddies with most of the team and we still hang out to this day.
Favorite sports team: Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings.
The best thing about playing sports is: The feeling and results when hard work pays off.
Person who has influenced me most in athletics: Mike Trout.
Any pregame rituals or superstitions?: Music in the locker room.
Favorite school subject: Math.
Little-known fact about me: I'm left-handed in everything I do except hockey.
In the offseason, I can be found doing this: Hunting, weightlifting and working out.
In the future, I want to: Get drafted into the MLB.