110319_sk_mondovi_darlington_09a

Mondovi running back Tanner Marsh runs through the Darlington defense during the Buffaloes' 42-0 Division 6 playoff win on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at Mondovi.

 Staff file photo

Get to know the student-athletes of the Chippewa Valley with our new spotlight series, highlighting prep athletes from around the area.

First up is Mondovi's Tanner Marsh.

Name: Tanner Marsh.

School: Mondovi.

Year in school: Senior.

Sport(s) you play: Baseball and football.

Favorite sport: Baseball.

Favorite sports memory: I hit a walk-off home run against Boyceville my sophomore season, and the pitcher is now going to be my college roommate (Walker Retz).

Favorite school to compete against and why: Eleva-Strum football. I've been playing against them ever since YMCA football in fourth grade. I am buddies with most of the team and we still hang out to this day.

Favorite sports team: Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings.

The best thing about playing sports is: The feeling and results when hard work pays off.

Person who has influenced me most in athletics: Mike Trout.

Any pregame rituals or superstitions?: Music in the locker room.

Favorite school subject: Math.

Little-known fact about me: I'm left-handed in everything I do except hockey.

In the offseason, I can be found doing this: Hunting, weightlifting and working out.

In the future, I want to: Get drafted into the MLB.