Next up is Stanley-Boyd's Michael Karlen.
Name: Michael Karlen.
School: Stanley-Boyd High School.
Year in school: Junior.
Sport(s) you play: Football, basketball, track and field.
Favorite sport: Football.
Favorite sports memory: My favorite sports memory is when the Stanley football team won state in 2013. I really looked up to that team and it gave me motivation to work hard so that I can hopefully have that same experience with my teammates.
Favorite school to compete against and why: I always look forward to when we get to play Regis. They always have a solid team and we know it will be a good game when we play them. It really pushes us to play at our best.
Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers.
The best thing about playing sports is: Sports teach you many valuable life lessons. I think one of the most important things they teach you is teamwork and how to have someone's back. Your teammates need to be able to trust you and rely on you to do your job. This teaches you how to be a team player and that is an important skill to have in life.
Person who has influenced me most in athletics: Kobe Bryant has influenced me a lot not just in athletics, but also in life in general. He always put in a tremendous amount of work to try and perfect his craft and he worked hard for everything he had.
Any pregame rituals or superstitions?: I always listen to the same playlist before every game to help get me ready to play.
Favorite school subject: History.
Little-known fact about me: I was invited to and attended the Kohl's Kicking National Scholarship Camp in Nashville, Tennessee.
In the offseason, I can be found doing this: I can be found lifting and speed training every day to improve my athleticism and get stronger. I can also be found kicking almost every day.
In the future, I want to: I want to go to college and become a physical trainer.