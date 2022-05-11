Several athletes from three schools around the Chippewa Valley made their plans to compete at the college level official on Wednesday.
Standouts from Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North participated in signing day ceremonies to celebrate their commitments to play at the next level.
Eau Claire North honored seven athletes at its signing day ceremony. Both Hannah Tylee (UW-Oshkosh) and Megan Sobotta (Viterbo) will compete in track, while Sobotta will also dance. Haylee Campbell will join Sobotta at Viterbo, competing on the V-Hawks golf team. Katlyn Grant will join the women's wrestling team at UW-Stevens Point.
Blake Bembnister will play tennis at Dubuque. CJ Willert will swim in the WIAC, hitting the pool at UW-Oshkosh. Andrew Milner will join the baseball team at St. Mary's (Minn.).
At Memorial, the Old Abes held a Division III celebration for the second straight week. This time, they recognized 11 athletes. Four from the cheer and stunt program will continue in college: Austin Schroeder (UW-Stevens Point), Lizzy Munz (UW-Oshkosh), Maddy Branco (UW-Eau Claire) and Anna Haupt (UW-Eau Claire).
A pair of Old Abe soccer players will be future teammates at Concordia College. Lukas Olson and Enrique Torres will both play there. Two from the Memorial track and field team are moving on in Jillian Heth (Washington University in St. Louis) and Emma Miller (Williams College in Massachusetts). Heth will also compete in cross country.
On the diamond, baseball player Austin Baker (Augsburg) and softball player Jada Allen (St. Mary's in Minnesota) will also play at the next level.
Nine from Chippewa Falls also signed. That included five football players who plan to continue their careers. Four will compete in the WIAC, while another will play on the gridiron as he serves at a service academy: Collin Beaudette (UW-Eau Claire), Mason Goettl (United States Merchant Marine Academy), Gavin Goodman (UW-Stout), Owen Krista (UW-Stout) and Brayden Warwick (UW-Eau Claire).
Three players from Chippewa Falls' unbeaten softball team inked their commitments. Hannah Aldrich (Madison College), Emme Bergh (St. Mary's in Minnesota) and Olivia Bero (Riverland Community College) all participated Wednesday. Meanwhile, Chi-Hi baseball player Jace Cota will play at Bay College.