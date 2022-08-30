The ongoing fight against cancer hits close to home for Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard. Soon, he’ll be bringing it to the Chippewa Valley.

The Garding Against Cancer foundation will host a fundraiser at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire on September 12. Gard and the Badgers have partnered with several WIAC schools to bring funds and awareness to communities across the state over the last several years. Now they’re working with UW-Eau Claire.