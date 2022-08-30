The ongoing fight against cancer hits close to home for Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard. Soon, he’ll be bringing it to the Chippewa Valley.
The Garding Against Cancer foundation will host a fundraiser at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire on September 12. Gard and the Badgers have partnered with several WIAC schools to bring funds and awareness to communities across the state over the last several years. Now they’re working with UW-Eau Claire.
Proceeds from the event will stay in the Chippewa Valley, put toward four organizations. The Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, Joshua’s Camp, Marshfield Clinic Mobile Mammography and the UW-Eau Claire Cancer Recovery and Fitness Programs will all benefit from the funds raised.
“We try to be very diplomatic with this, in terms of I don’t want it to be insurance-provider-specific. So we try to land in Switzerland, so to speak, where everyone can have access to these initiatives,” Gard said. “When the local residents see that this money is staying right there in the Chippewa Valley and going to those four entities, it takes on a bigger meaning that you’re really helping in the community and they can see it.”
Former Badgers standout Brian Butch will emcee the event. It will include hors d’oeuvres, hosted cocktails, a silent auction, a raffle and live entertainment. Gard has had similar events in Menomonie, Oshkosh, La Crosse and Whitewater.
The experience in other communities has been a win for Gard and local cancer care and research. To date, Garding Against Cancer has raised more than $6.5 million.
He’s hoping for more of the same in Eau Claire.
“They can actually see the impact that we’ve had. The other four, five communities we’ve been to, it’s been great,” Gard said.
“The communities and residents really rally around it. That’s what we’re hoping for on the 12th, to have a great turnout and really try to help the people and places in that area.”
Gard has a personal history with cancer. His father, Glen, died in 2015 after battling a form of brain cancer. As his foundation has grown, he saw just how commonplace it was to be affected by the disease.
“Cancer’s one, unfortunately, it’s the disease that connects a lot of people,” he said. “Whether it’s something you’ve gone through personally yourself or you have a friend or a relative, there’s really no one anymore (who hasn’t been affected). Twenty-five years ago, I’d make a statement at a banquet, ‘Stand up and raise your hand if you’ve been impacted by cancer,’ and you might get 30%. Now, there’s nobody that doesn’t raise their hand if I ask that question at an event.”
Gard’s Wisconsin roots grew a desire to give back in his home state. A native of Cobb, he’s coached everywhere from Platteville to Milwaukee. His wife, Michelle, is a graduate of UW-Eau Claire and began her career working in Durand.
“That really was our mission behind this,” Gard said. “Both Michelle and myself were born, raised, educated, career-wise have matriculated through the state. ... Just understanding and I think having a connection, we are the state of Wisconsin. I take great pride in that, and want to help the people and places.”
As part of the partnership for the event, the Blugolds will also play the Badgers in a preseason exhibition. The contest at the Kohl Center is likely to be held on the afternoon of October 30, Gard said.
“(Blugolds coach) Matt (Siverling) has done a really good job there,” Gard said. “I was in the (WIAC) for six years, so I know how good it is. Our players will understand that. Eau Claire’s players will really enjoy coming to the Kohl Center. ... They get that opportunity to play here, we get to play against an opponent that will be well-prepared. It will be good for both. It’s great for Eau Claire to be able to come here. It’s great for the fans to come down. It also helps to get us moving toward where we need to be.”
But before the two programs meet on the court, they’ll try to maximize the difference they can make off of it.
“What I’ve learned from this: Nobody is invincible,” Gard said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, what your status is, what your position is, what your title is. Cancer doesn’t care. ... To be able to migrate across the state and connect with people that I know, meet new people along the way, and again, just try to continue to help financially, obviously, that jumps out always. But I think there’s an emotional component that we can bring and a value we can help with there too.”