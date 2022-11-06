Columnist Jim Polzin took the pulse of Badgers fans on Twitter after Wisconsin's 23-10 win over Maryland at Camp Randall Stadium. Here's what they are saying.
In the cold November rain
Not so fast
All things considered
Not messing around
Don't get greedy now
Join the club
Ready for the stretch run
Sure beats the alternative
Patience is a virtue
Back with a vengeance
Locking it down
Work in progress
What more could you want?
Keeping 'em on their toes
Case closed
No arguments here
This checks out
Night and day
Getting their groove back
Righting the ship
Nothing left to prove
Grinding it out
Result speaks for itself
Chugging right along
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.