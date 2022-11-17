University of Virginia Shooting

Wisconsin wide receiver Devin Chandler runs up field during an NCAA college football game against Iowa, on Dec. 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.

 Associated Press

MADISON (AP) — Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard said Thursday his players are still grieving the loss of former Badgers receiver Devin Chandler and believes it might keep some from being focused enough to play Saturday at Nebraska.

Chandler and Virginia teammates Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were returning from a class trip Sunday night when authorities say they were killed by a fellow student and former football player. Chandler played for Wisconsin from 2020-21 before transferring to Virginia.