WCup US Wales Soccer

Wales’ Gareth Bale, right, successfully appeals for a penalty after a foul by Walker Zimmerman of the United States at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Monday.

 Associated Press

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — A young United States team was nearing victory in its World Cup return. Then Walker Zimmerman needlessly plowed into Gareth Bale.

Bale converted the resulting penalty kick in the 82nd minute, giving Wales a 1-1 draw Monday night that left the Americans feeling frustrated and made their path to the knockout stage more precarious.