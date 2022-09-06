Barron County Pro Rodeo

After two years of Xtreme Bull Riding for the Barron County Pro Rodeo, this year includes three nights of action with all the favorite rodeo events a part of the show.

The Barron County Fairgrounds will be the location for three nights of rodeo entertainment with the Barron County Pro Rodeo.

Thursday night features barrel racing, while Friday and Saturday are full Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association events with bull, saddle bronc and bareback riding; steer wrestling; and team and tie down roping.