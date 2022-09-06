The Barron County Fairgrounds will be the location for three nights of rodeo entertainment with the Barron County Pro Rodeo.
Thursday night features barrel racing, while Friday and Saturday are full Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association events with bull, saddle bronc and bareback riding; steer wrestling; and team and tie down roping.
“It’s one of the best and largest presented in the state of Wisconsin,” Barron County Pro Rodeo’s Johanne Denis-Williams said. “What I tied to this rodeo is unique.”
The first night of the rodeo is Pink Ladies Night with a portion of proceeds from Thursday going toward Pink Ribbon Advocacy, a Barron County nonprofit helping women in the fight against breast cancer. There will be live music from 8 Seconds from 5-6:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. the show gets underway with the national anthem performed on electric guitar by a local artist, the release of 400 pink balloons, HomeTown Heros Youth Equestrian Drill Team from eastern Wisconsin and then the top barrel racers from the Great Lakes circuit of the PRCA.
Friday and Saturday include an hour of entertainment each night for the kids as the Junior Bucking Bulls Riders from Mississippi and junior barrel Kenneth Bailey take center stage at 6 p.m. “Wisconsin’s No. 1 national anthem singer” Ben Tajnai, who has performed ahead of Green Bay Packer games and during the Milwaukee Bucks 2021 championship run, will be on hand to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” to get the rest of the evening underway at 7 p.m.
Denis-Williams is also hoping to finalize a military jet flyover during the anthem, while other entertainment includes the One Armed Bandit show, meet and greet with Kidd Buffalo, and a motor bike sky jump by barrel man Trent McFarland.
“It’s a first class act that you’re going to see that you’ve never seen anywhere like this,” Denis-Williams said of the sky jump.
All three nights will be broadcast on the Cowboy Channel as part of its 100 Rodeos in 100 Days promotion. It’s taken “working nine days a week, 36-hour days” Denis-Williams said, but she and her family have achieved the goal of bringing all the events together for three nights of rodeo action. Gates open each night at 4:30 p.m. and more information on the rodeo can be found at barroncountyprorodeo.com.