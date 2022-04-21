Mark Hallberg is drawing high praise these days.
Hallberg dons a San Francisco Giants uniform every day, but his impact is a bit different than the rest of the team's. He's still just as visible as everybody else on the field at Oracle Park. The Barron graduate is the third base coach for the Giants. He was promoted to the position after last season.
Hallberg, who was an outstanding player in his own right with the Golden Bears and then later at the Division I college level, has coached baseball for a decade. He's been with the Giants for three years, with the first two spent as an assistant. In that short time, he's already caught the eyes of some of the greats.
“Mark just makes everyone around him better,” Giants legend Buster Posey recently told the San Francisco Chronicle. “I could definitely see him managing a big-league team one day.”
Posey and Hallberg are former teammates at Florida State.
Hallberg was born in Saudi Arabia, and lived in the Middle East until his early teenage years. He moved to Barron when he was of high school age.
The 36-year-old hasn't needed long to reach the majors. His work ethic and feel for the game made him a prime candidate for his role.
"Nobody works harder than he does,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler told the media early in the season. “We talked about that when we placed him as our third base coach."
On opening day, Hallberg had a chance to shine. He made a pair of aggressive calls in the Giants' opener against the Marlins. He waved Joey Bart and Darin Ruf around third on separate occasions, with both scoring successfully. The call with Ruf was particularly important — it came in the bottom of the 10th inning and gave San Francisco a walk-off win.
"I think foundationally, you need to understand the game states,” Hallberg said after opening day. “Where you can be a little bit more aggressive or not."
A look at other players around professional baseball with Chippewa Valley ties:
J.P. Feyereisen
A River Falls native, Feyereisen has been one of Tampa Bay's most-used pitchers this season. He's made five appearances — four as a reliever and one as a starter.
Feyereisen hasn't allowed any runs across 5.1 innings of work. The Rays acquired him in a trade with Milwaukee last May.
Kole Calhoun
Calhoun, an Eau Claire Express alumnus, is playing for his third major league team after signing a one-year deal with Texas in the offseason. It's been a slow start for the slugger, who is batting .185 with a .426 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage).
Calhoun played with the Angels for eight seasons before spending the last two years with the Diamondbacks.
Kyle Cody
The Chippewa Falls native broke through with the Texas Rangers during the shortened 2020 season, but went through an injury-riddled 2021. The pitcher underwent surgery last September, with reports suggesting the Rangers were aiming for him to return in the latter half of 2022.
Dalton Roach
The Eau Claire native is back pitching after a harrowing offseason experience. Roach was bitten by a bear on a hunting trip last October.
The Memorial graduate is off to a good start with Springfield, the Double-A affiliate for St. Louis. He's made two starts this season with a 2.08 ERA to show for it.
Terrin Vavra
The former Menomonie star has continued his steady climb through the minor leagues and currently mans the infield for the Norfolk Tides, a Triple-A affiliate for Baltimore.
Entering Thursday, Vavra was hitting .327 with a .435 on-base percentage. He leads the team in hits, ranks second in doubles and is tied for the fewest strikeouts among regulars.
Tanner Kohlhepp
Kohlhepp, an Eau Claire native, began his first full professional season on the injured list. The Memorial graduate went to Detroit in the fifth round of last year's draft.
Tigers vice president of player development Ryan Garko said in late March that an MRI showed no structural damage in Kohlhepp's forearm, but the knock has kept him out of the action to this point.
Kohlhepp did well in his first mound outing since finishing up his collegiate career at Notre Dame. He was featured by MLB.com after frustrating hitters in spring training.
“He’s really good, at a really good spot for his age, just entering in,” Dillon Dingler, a Double-A catcher in Detroit's organization, told MLB.com. “He’s got a lot of different pitches that move a lot of different ways, and I feel like he’s got a perfect amount of confidence to be able to throw them in situations that he wants to. So it’s just going to be a fun time to catch him and work with him.”