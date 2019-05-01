The UW-Eau Claire baseball team almost blew a 10 run lead, but a rocket throw from center fielder Connor Lorentz saved the day, as the Blugolds caught Dakota James at home plate to clinch a 14-13 victory over the Eau Claire Cavaliers on a misty Wednesday night at Carson Park.
“It’s a little late and I wanted to get home,” Lorentz said. “I was just hoping to make a good throw and I did.”
The Blugolds were helped out by some shaky defense from the Cavaliers, who committed 6 errors in the first four innings.
Zach Johnson opened the game with a single to left field. Then the errors started for the Cavaliers when James misplayed a ball in left, allowing Jordan Wollin to reach. Four batters later, Matt Gouin hit a ground ball to third baseman Ethan Kjellberg who made an errant throw to first allowing a pair of runs to score.
In the second, the Cavaliers committed two more errors, allowing UW-Eau Claire to add five more runs with just one earned.
The third was much of the same for the Cavaliers. After Scott Lindenberger grounded out for the Blugolds, Will Jielk hit a ground ball that Kjellberg one-hopped errant of first allowing Jielk to reach second. He later came around to score as part of the UW-Eau Claire’s three-run third inning. All of the Blugolds runs were unearned.
“We had guys out of position tonight, but we’re going to get more guys and get our guys into position,” Cavaliers manager and second baseman Matt Miller said.
The Cavaliers finally broke through in the bottom of the third, when Matt Miller and Kole Lekvin came around to score on a two-run single from James.
They had a chance to rally in the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded against UW-Eau Claire’s Lindenberger. Ben Bergman took a RBI walk to pull the Cavaliers to within seven. Kjellberg hit a RBI fielder’s choice before Isaac Irvine reached on an error that scored the Cavaliers’ third run of the inning.
In the seventh, the Blugolds loaded the bases, but only mustered one run, when Gouin was hit by a pitch for a RBI.
The Blugolds inability to covert in the top of the inning almost came back to haunt them when the Cavaliers once again loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh. Lekvin scored on a wild pitch before James scored on a RBI walk from Halvorson to put the tying-run on first base. But, the Cavaliers couldn’t add any more in the inning.
Once again, the Cavaliers rallied in the ninth. Lekvin came to the plate with the bases loaded in the representing the tying run. He hit a ground ball to second that the Blugolds couldn’t corral to start what would have been a game-ending double play. Instead, he reached on an error to pull the Cavaliers to within three. After Logan Irvine scored on a groundout to third, Tom Mewhorter hit a flyball to center field to score a run, but James was thrown out trying to score to end the game.
“It was a cold chilly night. Our guys are still rusty,” Miller said. “I liked how we fought, we were down 10 to nothing and we came back.”
The Cavaliers hit the road for their CRBL season opener against the Jim Falls Sturgeons on Sunday. They return home on Wednesday, May 15, for their CRBL home opener against the Cadott Red Sox.
UW-Eau Claire 14, Eau Claire Cavaliers 13
UWEC 253 010 120 — 14 9 4
Cavaliers 002 013 304 — 13 14 8
WP: Zach Johnson (2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K). LP: Corey Fischer (3 IP, 8 H, 10 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).
Leading hitters — UW-Eau Claire: Zach Johnson 3-3 (3 RBI), Jordan Wollin 1-3 (2 RBI). Cavaliers: Kole Lekvin 3-5 (2 RBI), Dakota James 3-5 (3 RBI), Tom Mewhorter 3-6 (RBI), Matt Miller 2-4.
Records: UW-Eau Claire 2-0; Eau Claire Cavaliers 0-2.