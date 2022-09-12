Members of the UW-Eau Claire men's basketball program pose for a photo with Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard (fourth from left) and his wife Michelle Gard (fifth from left) during a Garding Against Cancer event on Monday at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.
Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard greets an attendee at his Garding Against Cancer event on Monday at the Pablo Center in Eau Claire.
Photo by Branden Nall
Sports have significant power to bring people together. So does the fight against cancer. Wisconsin men's basketball coach Greg Gard wants to use those unifiers to make a difference in the state.
Gard and the UW-Eau Claire men's basketball program hosted a Garding Against Cancer fundraiser on Monday night at the Pablo Center in downtown Eau Claire. The excitement from Badgers fans, Blugolds supporters and those wanting to help out the cause showcased the ability of sports and shared experiences to bring communities together for a greater purpose.
"Sports are such a great bridge builder and can close the gap, and connect so many people in so many places," Gard said. "Just that connection of how sports — and in our case, basketball specifically — joins generations. Whether you're old and talking about the 50s, 60s and 70s, or whether you're talking about last year's Big Ten championship team, I think it's something we find connects all of us. Unfortunately, cancer's a thing that also connects all of us."
Proceeds from the event were set to be put toward the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, Joshua’s Camp, Marshfield Clinic Mobile Mammography and the UW-Eau Claire Cancer Recovery and Fitness Programs.
Gard, like many, has a personal history with cancer. His father, Glen, died of glioblastoma multiforme — a type of brain cancer — in 2015. The following year, Gard and his wife, Michelle, started Garding Against Cancer to raise money for cancer research and treatment. Since then, they've raised more than $6.5 million.
"It's extremely exciting to have an event like this come to Eau Claire," Blugolds men's basketball coach Matt Siverling said. "Obviously Garding Against Cancer has done a lot for the entire state of Wisconsin, and to get the opportunity to host an event like this here in Eau Claire and know that the money being raised here today goes to local organizations is extremely cool."
Gard has held several Garding Against Cancer events in the communities of WIAC members during his time as Badgers coach. This one meant a little extra to his family — Michelle graduated from UW-Eau Claire.
"She's dressed in Blugold colors today," Gard said. "She has always spoken highly of Eau Claire and the experience she had here, getting two degrees and teaching at nearby Durand as she started her career nearly 30 years ago. It's special. This place has a special place in her heart."
For the Blugolds' part, it was a chance to connect with the community — through basketball and otherwise — for a good cause. Siverling said the four organizations that will benefit from the fundraiser were excited to be part of the event.
"It brings some attention to the organizations," Siverling said. "I didn't know a whole lot about them until we started this thing, so hopefully other people get a chance to learn more about the organizations and the great work they're doing."
As part of the the partnership with Garding Against Cancer, the Blugolds will travel to Madison to play a preseason exhibition against the Badgers on October 30.
"We have a lot of Wisconsin-born kids here on our team, so they always probably dreamed about playing in the Kohl Center and now they'll get the opportunity to do that," Siverling said. "It's going to be a really special thing, and something they'll probably remember for the rest of their lives."
Basketball, while present, wasn't the main focus on Monday though.
"To be able to tie basketball in with it is great, but the bigger purpose of this is how we can help in patient care initiatives for the people of the Chippewa Valley," Gard said.
"We're trying to use basketball and our networking connection and relationships to be able to help people across the state in their fight."