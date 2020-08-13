Bateaux FC couldn't ask to be in a much better spot.
There's still work to be done, but with two games left in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League season, the Eau Claire-based club controls its own destiny.
Win out, and the league title is theirs.
"It's really nice having fate in our own hands," club captain David Ripplinger said. "In any sport, you dream about getting to become a champion or getting to the championship game. You dream about those moments, so we're really excited to have the chance to be in first place and have the league in our hands at this point. We win our last two games, we're the champions. But we know it's not going to be easy."
After eight matches, Bateaux has 18 points in league play which is good for a one-point lead over second-place Lobos FC in the standings. Barron Soccer Team is close behind in third with 16 points.
Either Lobos or Barron could be knocked out of contention this weekend. The two square off on Sunday, and a win by either would sink the other's title hopes.
Bateaux, meanwhile, faces Hayward United on Sunday in Barron. It will be a pivotal clash, as Hayward blanked Bateaux 3-0 in their last meeting. To claim the league title, Bateaux will likely need to flip the result.
"You can have good days and you can have bad days, and (last time against Hayward) we had both at the same time," Ripplinger said. "We had the ball a lot more than they did, and probably two to three times as many opportunities as they did on goal. We just couldn't finish. They took advantage of their chances."
It was one of only two losses on the season for Bateaux. The other came last weekend against Lobos, 6-3.
"We knew (Lobos) were a strong squad," Bateaux midfielder/defender Josh Ranft said. "We knew coming into the season that they were going to be some good competition along with the likes of Barron."
Each loss ended a three-game win streak in a season that has had more ups than downs for Bateaux. The club is playing its first season under its current name. It was formed last year and played as Eau Claire Heat FC before rebranding in the offseason.
In addition to leading the standings, Bateaux has the WPASL's top goalscorer in Josh Balsiger. He's found the back of the net 11 times in eight games. Ripplinger ranks No. 3 on the score chart with eight goals.
By any metric, it's been a successful season for the club.
"It's a family-like atmosphere in our team," Ranft said. "A lot of us have known each other for several years. That makes fitting new players in fairly easy, because they're able to fit into the mold of what our team is like. ... It's tight-knit and motivates us to turn out each week, because we know we're playing for each other."
Fans are not allowed at the team's games in Barron, but the club's Facebook page streams every game live for fans looking to watch.
Bateaux closes out the season with a game against St. Croix Valley on Aug. 23. Bateaux won the last matchup 10-0.
They're hoping a repeat performance would be followed by a rousing celebration.
"Bringing a title back to this community would be something very special," Ripplinger said. "We're looking to bring a title back, and hopefully next season (the fans) can celebrate with us. As much as we love being a part of this community, we want them to be a part of our brand new team we've created as well."