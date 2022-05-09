Two consecutive Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League championships have put a massive target on Bateaux FC's back. The Eau Claire-based club doesn't seem to mind though.
Bateaux will go after a third straight league title when the WPASL season kicks off this weekend. The club was formed in 2019 and renamed to Bateaux in 2020. Since the rebranding, they've been the only team to finish atop the WPASL.
"We're really excited," Bateaux coach Nick Noskowiak said. "As the two-time champions there's a lot of pressure on us, but it's pressure that we earned. There's a lot of excitement, and maybe a little bit of nerves since there's a lot of new guys coming in, but we're excited."
Bateaux finished second in the league's regular-season standings last year, but came up big in the postseason. They edged Hayward 2-1 in extra time last August to win the WPASL Primary Cup. Mason Sherman scored the title-clincher in extra time.
The championship will be awarded to the team which finishes the season with the most points in the standings this summer.
The league will look a bit different this season. There's another team from Eau Claire in the mix, with Union Eau Claire FC joining for its inaugural season. They replace FC Midnimo, who placed fifth in the WPASL last season but is not in the league this summer.
"The WPASL is a structured league and gives us the opportunity to compete with other top-level teams in Western Wisconsin,” Union Eau Claire president Sadith Osseni said when the club's formation was announced in February. “It provides a great chance for the players in our community to face strong competition outside of the Eau Claire area. We are striving to become an elite club within the WPASL, and to maintain a healthy, well managed club. We hope to reach the highest level of soccer in the Chippewa Valley.”
Bateaux has plenty of new faces in the mix — including Noskowiak, who's taking over coaching duties — but is still favored to win the league. In a preseason poll, WPASL managers predicted the two-time defending champions to finish first this year. Bateaux garnered 34 points in the poll, one more than second-place Hayward. Union Eau Claire was picked to finish third in the poll, tied with Barron Soccer Team.
"We've won two titles, so it's fair to expect (a third)," Noskowiak said. "With that said, we have new players and a new coach. I'll put that pressure on them, but they really just need to take it game by game."
Bateaux has drawn a handful of players from UW-Eau Claire's men's soccer program. That includes defender Max Walters, who was chosen as the club captain even with his newcomer status. He helped the Blugolds go 15-4 last fall.
"He's been rock solid with us throughout (preseason)," Noskowiak said of Walters.
The season begins on Sunday. Both Bateaux and Union Eau Claire kick off their campaigns on the road. Bateaux visits Barron at 6 p.m., while Union Eau Claire takes on Spartan FC in La Crosse at 2 p.m.
The first rivalry meeting of the season between Bateaux and Union Eau Claire is set for June 19. The rematch follows on July 31.
"It seems like every team in the league has gotten better," Noskowiak said. "I think we have too, but it's always been very competitive in this league.
"There's definitely a target on our back. Everyone wants to be the best, and we've proven that's us two years in a row now. But pressure's a privilege, and it's something we've earned."