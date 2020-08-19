Bateaux FC will get a chance to win a league title after all.
The Eau Claire-based amateur soccer club’s season will resume this weekend after its previous match was postponed following multiple players on their opponent’s team testing positive for COVID-19.
Bateaux, which is tied atop the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League with Lobos FC, will travel to Minnesota on Sunday to take on St. Croix Valley. Bateaux has a game in hand over Lobos, with the Eau Claire club having two games left on the schedule compared to Lobos’ one. If Bateaux wins out, it’ll secure its first WPASL championship.
While the season is scheduled to resume, Bateaux captain David Ripplinger said the situation is being monitored constantly.
“If we win our last two games we win the league, which is an exciting thing,” Ripplinger said. “But we do want to be as safe as we can as we go toward these games.”
Several games were postponed last weekend after Hayward United had three players test positive for COVID-19. Bateaux was set to play Hayward last Sunday.
Additionally, St. Croix Valley had played Hayward shortly before the discovery of the positive tests. So much of the league was placed on hold, with only Lobos and Barron playing a match over the weekend.
The affected teams have been following local and league health guidelines, and the aim is to get back to action this weekend. The players have quarantined as needed.
“They’re taking every protocol very seriously,” Ripplinger said. “With COVID, things are changing daily, things are changing weekly. So we’re definitely going to monitor it. ... The league has done more than we could ever ask for when it comes to giving us guidelines and protocols to follow if a player tests positive for COVID-19.”
Following the match against St. Croix Valley this weekend, Bateaux is scheduled to close out the season against Hayward on Aug. 30.
Bateaux could be shorthanded for the stretch run of its season. A couple of players, including a starting defender, are currently not planning on playing due to coronavirus concerns.
“We have a couple players who are a little conflicted right now. Obviously, safety is our top priority, and if it comes down to not having enough players because they’re that concerned, then we’ll drop completely,” Ripplinger said. “They’re just conflicted.”
Bateaux is traveling to Lindstrom, Minn., to take on St. Croix Valley because their opponent had to travel outside its home state to play its home games. It’s a situation Bateaux can relate to. They’ve played home games in Eau Claire, Barron and Hayward this year.
“St. Croix Valley has had the same troubles COVID-19 is causing everybody, in that finding a home field has been a little difficult for some teams,” Ripplinger said. “It’s always changing, so we’re going to a county where they’re allowing us to play.”
This is Bateaux’s first season playing under its current name. The club was founded in 2019 as Eau Claire Heat FC, before rebranding in the offseason. This is their first season playing in the WPASL.
It’s been an unusual debut season, but Bateaux is making the most of it.
“We’re planning to go forward as best and as cautiously as we can to continue to safely play the game that we love,” Ripplinger said.