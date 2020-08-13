This weekend was gearing up to be pivotal in Bateaux FC's chase for a first Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League title.
Instead, it's turned into a waiting game.
The Eau Claire club's scheduled match against Hayward United on Sunday was postponed due to Hayward producing multiple positive COVID-19 tests.
Bateaux's Josh Ranft said as far as his club knew Thursday night, Hayward had three positive tests with one more awaiting results.
The Bateaux board had a conference call with the WPASL president to voice its concerns on Thursday night. That discussion was then taken by the president to the other managers in the league.
Bateaux, which leads the league standings by one point, was set to take on Hayward on Sunday and St. Croix Valley on August 23. However, St. Croix Valley played Hayward last weekend, raising concerns about that matchup as well.
Ranft said the team had no public stance on the matter until discussions with the rest of the league concluded. He did not expect the conversation to end on Thursday night.
"Of course it's disappointing for all of us," Ranft said in a message to the Leader-Telegram. "We all love the competition and have the urge to play, but we're keeping our personal and communal health and safety a priority."
Bateaux had already seen the effects of trying to compete in the COVID-19 era earlier this season. The club was supposed to play three home games at Regis in Eau Claire, but they only got one in before an order from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department made them relocate to Barron, with no fans in attendance.
Bateaux is playing its first season under its current name. The club was formed last year as Eau Claire Heat FC, and rebranded in the offseason.
Heading into the week, Bateaux could have clinched a league title by winning its final two matches. They have 18 points in the league, one ahead of second-place Lobos FC and two ahead of third-place Barron.
By any metric, it's been a successful season on the field for the club.
"It's a family-like atmosphere in our team," Ranft said prior to this weekend's game being suspended. "A lot of us have known each other for several years. That makes fitting new players in fairly easy, because they're able to fit into the mold of what our team is like. ... It's tight-knit and motivates us to turn out each week, because we know we're playing for each other."
In the event the rest of the season is called off, Bateaux would end the year on top.
"Bringing a title back to this community would be something very special," Bateaux captain David Ripplinger said earlier this week. "We're looking to bring a title back, and hopefully next season (the fans) can celebrate with us. As much as we love being a part of this community, we want them to be a part of our brand new team we've created as well."