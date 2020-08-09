BLOOMER — The Eau Claire Bears have built a murderers' row for a Wisconsin Baseball Association state tournament run. So far, the bunch are living up to expectations.
The Bears put up a double-digit scoring effort for the second time in as many days Sunday, besting the Beef River Bullfrogs 11-1 in Bloomer to punch their ticket to next week's WBA tourney. The lineup, featuring players from teams that are sitting out the WBA in addition to the Bear regulars, ended the game prematurely by forcing the 10-run mercy rule in the bottom of the eighth.
"It's just a fun offense to play in right now," said Jon Schoch, one of the newer faces. He previously suited up for the Tilden Tigers, who played a non-league slate this summer but sat out the Chippewa River Baseball League's WBA qualifying tournament.
"No matter what we put out there, it's going to produce," Schoch continued.
The victory secures a third straight trip to the WBA for the Bears.
"Three years in a row is something," Bears player-manager Chevy Tollefson said. "I took over the team three years ago and I got lucky the first year we got in. Then we got in again last year. It's awesome to be able to come in, take over a team and take them to the state tournament three years in a row. I give all the credit to my guys. Without them I wouldn't even be near a state title or a state tournament."
The Bears got out in front early with a run in the first inning, but truly built up their lead in the fifth and sixth. Schoch kicked things off in the fifth with a curving fly ball to right field, scoring Josh Halling from first. Cole Zwiefelhofer drove Schoch home with a dribbler to left, followed by a two-run knock from Drew Steinmetz to round out the four-run frame.
Ryan Venne and Halling scored on wild pitches in the sixth to push the advantage to 7-0.
"It's just once through the lineup, see what he has," Schoch said. "Our guys are good enough to make adjustments and know what they have to do. ... If we struggle once through, we're pretty good that second time around."
That was more than enough run support for Tollefson, who starred on the mound. He had a perfect game going through four innings and faced the minimum in every frame but the seventh, when Beef River scored its lone run following an errant throw to first base.
"I'm getting old," Tollefson said. "I don't have what I used to have, but when it comes to playoff time, last year I started at state and shut down the defending champs Osseo. When it comes to games like these, I seem to show up. I was confident in everything I was throwing and my defense was phenomenal all day."
His Beef River counterpart, Mondovi soon-to-be senior Tanner Marsh, looked just as up for the task early on. He gave up a run in the first inning on a Schoch double but allowed just a pair of hits in the next three innings while holding the Bears off the board.
"I'll give it to the kid, he did really good," Tollefson said. "This lineup is a really tough lineup to face and he kept us on our toes for five innings."
The Bears were eventually able to wear Marsh and the Bullfrogs down, helped largely by quick innings from Tollefson. At one point, Marsh had only four pitches of rest on the bench before he had to head back to the mound for another inning of work.
"It catches up real fast," Beef River manager Jesse VenRooy said. "Our guys played tough, they played hard. When you go up against a lineup like that, there's not a whole lot we could do. We tried everything we could, it's just tough."
The Bears added one more run in the seventh and three in the eighth, ending the contest on a two-RBI single from Ryan Venne to push the lead to 10.
The loss brings an end to the season for Beef River and VenRooy, who was working with the squad for the first time during this unusual coronavirus-altered summer.
"We had a great season," VenRooy said. "We won a lot of games we didn't think we were going to win, including yesterday. So to be able to play today was really nice."
Eau Claire earned one of two WBA qualifying spots given to CRBL squads, with the other going to the four-time defending CRBL champion Osseo Merchants. Play kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday in Spooner and Hayward.
"This is kind of what you live for when you play summer baseball," Schoch said.
Eau Claire Bears 11, Beef River 1
Beef River 000 000 10 — 1 3 5
Eau Claire 100 042 13 — 11 16 1
WP: Chevy Tollefson (8 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB). LP: Tanner Marsh (6 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 K, 4 BB).
Leading hitters: Beef River: Ryan Grey 2-3 (2 1B), Taylor Rathke 1-3 (1B). Eau Claire: Jon Schoch 2-3 (2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB), Drew Steinmetz 3-4 (2B, 2 1B, 3 RBI, BB); Cole Zwiefelhofer 2-3 (RBI, 2 1B).