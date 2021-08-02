The Rice Lake alumnus won his first-round heat in the men's 200-meter dash on Tuesday morning in Tokyo, making for a memorable Olympics debut. Bednarek clocked in at 20.01 seconds to advance to Tuesday night's semifinals.
Bednarek, one of the contenders for a medal in the 200, had no trouble in the first round. He led from start to finish and was able to ease up as he crossed the finish line, saving some energy for the later rounds.
Bednarek's time was the fastest in any of the seven preliminary heats. He took on the next-best runner head-to-head in his heat. Bednarek beat Dominican Republic's Yancarlos Martinez, who had the second-best overall time at 20.17 seconds. But the two were not particularly close throughout the race as Bednarek cruised to first place.
Reigning world champion Noah Lyles, also of the United States, was third-fastest at 20.18 seconds. He ran in the final heat of the first round.
After cruising to a first-round victory with little effort, Bednarek cemented his status as a gold medal contender in the event. That was the 22-year-old's goal entering his first Olympic Games.
"Obviously, the gold is the prize, and I think I’m good enough to get it,” he told the Leader-Telegram last month.
Bednarek will race in the semifinals at 6:50 a.m. Central Standard Time on Tuesday. The finals are set for Wednesday night in Tokyo, Wednesday morning in the United States.