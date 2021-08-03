Andre De Grasse, of Canada, left, looks across at Kenny Bednarek, of Rice Lake and the United States, as he races to win a men's 200-meter semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.
Rice Lake alumnus Kenny Bednarek competes in a semifinal of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Tuesday in Tokyo.
Associated Press
Andre De Grasse, of Canada, left, and Kenny Bednarek, of the United States, look at the scoreboard after finishing a men's 200-meter semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan.
Kenny Bednarek will race for a medal on Wednesday.
The Rice Lake alumnus advanced to the final of the men's 200-meter dash by taking second place in his semifinal heat on Tuesday night at the Tokyo Olympics. He clocked in at 19.83 seconds, finishing just 0.1 seconds behind Canada's Andre De Grasse in the heat.
It was more than enough to book a spot in the final — the top two finishers in each heat advanced, and Bednarek beat third-place Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago by 0.27 seconds.
Bednarek led after the turn before De Grasse — the 2016 silver medalist — surged past him to set a personal-best 19.73 seconds, which was the top time in the semifinals. Bednarek's time was the second-fastest overall in the semis.
De Grasse and Bednarek exchanged glances across the final few meters of their semifinal, making sure they'd done enough to book a spot in the final. With the rest of the field well behind him, Bednarek was able to ease up as he crossed the finish line.
In his first Olympic Games, Bednarek has a shot at a medal in his signature event. All three American sprinters reached the final, with fellow Team USA members Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton posting times of 19.99 and 20.02 seconds, respectively.
The final will be run at 7:55 a.m. Central Standard Time on Wednesday. It can be streamed live online at NBCOlympics.com. Bednarek will run in lane No. 7.