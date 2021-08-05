The United States didn't get the gold medal it wanted in the men's 200-meter dash in Tokyo. But after years spent lagging behind in the event, the Americans' immediate future appears to be bright.
Rice Lake graduate Kenny Bednarek is right at the heart of that.
The Americans captured two Olympic medals in the 200 — silver for Bednarek, bronze for Noah Lyles — on Wednesday for the first time since 2008. Erriyon Knighton placed fourth.
In a highly-touted U.S. group, Bednarek proved to be No. 1 in the pecking order.
"It feels really amazing," Bednarek said Thursday on NBC's 'Today.' "All my hard work the entire year coming up to this paid off. Running a personal best, especially in the finals, is something to behold."
The U.S. took three of the top four spots in the race, and youth is on their side. Knighton is just 17 years old, while Bednarek and Lyles are 22 and 24, respectively. This was the Olympics debut for all three.
If things went like this the first time around, who knows what could be ahead?
Bednarek certainly garnered the respect he sought. Much of the outside attention given to the 200 focused on Lyles and Knighton, but neither beat Bednarek.
In track circles though, including those running alongside him in the final, Bednarek drew high praise.
That includes Joseph Fahnbulleh, who represented Liberia at the Olympics but grew up in Hopkins, Minnesota. The 19-year-old placed fifth in the 200 on Wednesday, and drew inspiration from the sprinter who grew up about 115 miles east of him.
"Obviously we weren't racing each other when I was in high school, because he was in Rice Lake. But that was a person I was looking up to,'' Fahnbulleh told reporters. "It was like, 'I'm not alone.' We stayed in touch and I was getting more motivation from him. Finally, it came full circle.''
The rest of the American crew is well situated for the future too. Knighton broke Usain Bolt's U20 record in the 200, and almost earned an Olympic medal as a teenager. He'll have plenty of eyes on him in the years to come, including Bednarek's.
"He's going to be dangerous in the future," Bednarek told reporters after the 200-meter final on Wednesday. "Seventeen years old and being able to run this fast. He's raw, got a lot of talent, and (has) a lot of things to work on."
Lyles was the world champion in 2019 and figures to be a contender every time he's on the track.
Up next: The 2022 World Championships next summer. They'll be held on U.S. soil, at iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. As the host site for the U.S. Olympic Trials, it's a venue the Americans will be familiar with.
Anything can happen, but on paper, Bednarek, Lyles and Knighton seem to give the Americans a shot at gold for years to come.
“I can totally build off this in the future,” Bednarek said Wednesday. “I definitely think I can run way faster than that. But that’s going to come with technique and experience. I’m pretty new to this game, so there’s a lot of things that I’ve got to work on."
Relay woes
Bednarek was named to the United States' 100-meter relay unit after the Olympic Trials in June, but wasn't part of the Americans' four-man squad when they took the track for preliminaries on Thursday.
A nightmare ensued for the U.S. in an event that has plagued the Americans for several Olympic cycles. A botched baton handoff between the second and third legs cost the U.S. precious time, and the Americans ended up placing sixth out of eight teams in their heat — well short of a qualifying spot for the finals.
It was the latest in a saga of shortcomings for the Americans in the event. A baton drop cost the team in 2008, a doping scandal stripped them of a medal in 2012 and an illegal handoff spoiled things in 2016.
It led to some heavy criticism for the U.S., including from Olympic legend Carl Lewis.
“The USA team did everything wrong in the men’s relay,” tweeted Lewis, who's now an assistant track and field coach at the University of Houston. “The passing system is wrong, athletes running the wrong legs, and it was clear that there was no leadership. It was a total embarrassment, and completely unacceptable for a USA team to look worse than the AAU kids I saw.”
Bednarek echoed a similar sentiment from within the U.S. camp.
"Just very disappointed to see how we did there. I feel like we can do a lot better than that, we just need to be more organized and do something different," Bednarek said on 'Today.' "Get us more involved, tell us what's what in practice — not a couple days before the event, you know? Let's try to get that in training camp.
"We weren't even in the loop. I was asking my coach a couple days before we even got to the 200, 'Hey, when are we practicing? When are we doing this, when are we doing that?' Everything thing was just (out) of the loop, no communication at all."