Kenny Bednarek closed out the Diamond League season with a victory — and a little vengeance — on Thursday.
The Rice Lake alumnus won the 200-meter dash at the final meet on the circuit this year, holding off Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse by to win the Diamond League championship. Bednarek clocked in at 19.70 seconds, beating De Grasse — the man he finished second to at the Tokyo Olympics — by 0.02 seconds.
It was Bednarek's final race in a breakout season which saw him bring home a silver medal from Tokyo and the Diamond League trophy.
"It's been a really amazing season," Bednarek said after the race. "I was consistent in the 200, and I get to win the the Diamond League trophy and be a Diamond League champion. This was what I expected for this Diamond League final. I knew I had to execute it, and to maintain the lead — and that's what I did, and what I got."
Bednarek finished the Diamond League season with four victories in six tries. He took second in the other two races. The Diamond League is the top circuit in professional track and field, composed of meets from around the world over the course of the year.
"The first thing on my mind this year was the Olympics, and after that, the Diamond League," Bednarek said. "In the beginning of the season, I set certain goals. I wanted to get the Diamond League trophy and I wanted to get the gold medal, but I had to settle with the silver. This season has been pretty good for me."
After the offseason — Bednarek said he plans to vacation in Hawaii with his girlfriend — he'll turn his attention to the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Ore., next summer.
"I will come back strong next year, and get ready for Worlds," he said. "Honestly, my goal is to win gold at the World Championships back home, and set a personal best. I want to run 19.40 next year."