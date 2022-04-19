Kenny Bednarek has been a specialist in the 200-meter dash throughout his young professional career. To begin his third full pro season, however, the Rice Lake native decided to double the distance.
Bednarek ran a 400-meter dash for the first time since 2019 over the weekend at the USATF Golden Games for his season debut in Walnut, Calif. The 23-year-old finished fourth, clocking in at 45.37 seconds.
“This is part of training, running the (400),” Bednarek told FloTrack after the race on Saturday. “I haven’t run it in three years. To open up with a 45.3, I’ll take that. I didn’t really know what to expect. I could have ran it a little bit better though.”
Bednarek finished behind Michael Cherry, Alison Dos Santos and Bryce Deadmon. Cherry took fourth in the event at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Chippewa Valley alumnus is hardly a newcomer to the race. Bednarek holds the Wisconsin high school state record in the event, setting the mark in the 2018 state finals. He ran it in 46.73 seconds to win the state title.
In the short term, Bednarek told FloTrack he’s not thinking of consistently running the 400. The 200 will remain his primary focus this season.
“This year it doesn’t really make sense for me, since I’ve already been excelling in the 200 and the 100,” he said. “But when an off year comes, whenever that is because COVID pushed the whole schedule back, whenever I get an off year I’m going to specifically run a (400) for the entire year.”
For the time being, the 200 is where Bednarek truly shines. He won the silver medal in the event at last summer’s Olympics, and is the reigning Diamond League champion in that discipline. The Diamond League circuit opens next month in Doha, Qatar.
“Everything is going according to plan,” Bednarek told FloTrack. “I’m very excited for when I open up in the (200).”
Bednarek will aim for a world title at this summer’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon. That meet begins in mid-July.