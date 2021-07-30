Kenny Bednarek is going for gold. But he’s not the only one.
The Rice Lake native will face some stiff competition for the gold medal in the 200-meter dash next week at the Tokyo Olympics.
Bednarek is expected by many pundits to earn a medal, but there are several contenders for the podium in the event.
Chief among them is reigning world champion Noah Lyles, who edged Bednarek to take first place in the event at the United States Olympic Trials in June.
While Bednarek was thrilled to make Team USA with his second-place finish, there was no doubt about it: He wanted to win.
“Once I crossed that finish line, it was a dream come true,” Bednarek said. “But also, I was kind of disappointed because I don’t like losing. I’m very competitive. I was happy and I was kind of frustrated too. There are a lot of things I’ve got to work on.”
Bednarek ran a personal-best 19.78 seconds in the finals at the Olympic Trials, but it wasn’t enough to beat Lyles’ 19.74.
Of course, defeating Lyles is no easy task. Nobody has done it in a final this year.
Bednarek and Lyles are acquaintances, but don’t know each other well. Their main meetings are always on the track, and very often they come within a hair of each other at the finish line.
They’ve pushed each other to their limits, and figure to do it again in Tokyo.
“Being in Rice Lake and in college, I’ve always kind of been dominating. So it’s fun to be at this level and have somebody like that to run against all the time,” Bednarek said. “Always making me improve myself as a runner.”
Bednarek wants to have gold around his neck next week. To do it, he’ll likely need to beat Lyles for the first time.
And perhaps there’s some extra fuel on Bednarek’s fire following a recent interview Lyles did with Time Magazine.
When asked if he was going to win in Tokyo, Lyles was blunt.
“Oh of course,” he told Time. “Oh, I’m going to win in Tokyo. I just know. There are some people who just know they’re going to win. And I’m one of those people.”
Get to know some of the top sprinters Bednarek will be competing for gold with in Tokyo:
Andre De Grasse, Canada
The 26-year-old from Ontario is the most experienced contender in the event. He took home the silver medal in the 200 at the Rio Olympics, finishing only behind the legendary Usain Bolt of Jamaica. He was also the silver medalist at the 2019 World Championships.
He’s projected by many pundits to earn a medal this year. De Grasse also won a bronze medal in the 100 in Rio.
Joseph Fahnbulleh, Liberia
Fahnbulleh was the NCAA champion in the 200 this spring, running a personal-best 19.91 seconds to capture the title for the Florida Gators. Few sprinters have risen to prominence this year quite like him.
Fahnbulleh grew up in Minnesota, but will represent Liberia in Tokyo.
Erriyon Knighton, United States
By placing third at the Olympic Trials last month, the 17-year-old Knighton grabbed headlines. The Florida native ran a 19.84-second race in the 200 finals at the Trials, which is the fastest time ever posted by an athlete younger than 20. He later placed third behind De Grasse and Bednarek at a meet in Hungary in early July.
According to USA Today, he’s believed to be the youngest American man to make the U.S. track and field team since Jim Ryun in 1964.
Noah Lyles, United States
Lyles is the favorite to take home the gold. The 24-year-old from Gainesville, Fla., is the world champion in the event after winning gold at the 2019 World Championships. He took first in the 200 finals at the Olympic Trials last month, passing Bednarek to win in 19.74 seconds — 0.04 seconds ahead of Bednarek.
He’s unbeaten in 200-meter finals this season.
This is Lyles’ first trip to the Olympics. He narrowly missed out as a 19-year-old in 2016, finishing in fourth at the Olympic Trials.