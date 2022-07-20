Coming off an Olympic silver medal and Diamond League championship in 2021, expectations around Kenny Bednarek were high entering the year. The Rice Lake alumnus was the top American 200-meter sprinter last season, but has needed time to round back into form in 2022.
Bednarek, who rarely ran times above 20 seconds flat last year, had not gotten below that barrier entering the U.S. national championships last month. But he finally broke through in the 200-meter final at that meet, clocking in at 19.87 seconds to finish fourth and earn the final spot on the U.S. roster for this week’s World Athletics Championships.
Now that he’s back in Eugene, Ore., competing for a gold medal, Bednarek is approaching the form that earned him silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year. The 23-year-old had a season-best time of 19.84 seconds in Tuesday’s 200-meter semifinals, booking his spot in Thursday’s final.
“Had a setback earlier this season, so just to be able to make the finals and have a season best in me felt pretty good. It felt easy, so I’ll have another one (Thursday),” he told FloTrack after his semifinal heat.
There’s no better time for a sprinter to be at their best. Bednarek’s semifinal run was the third-fastest time in the field, only behind teammates Noah Lyles and Erriyon Knighton. The three Americans will be favored for the medal positions when they take to the track at 9:50 p.m. Thursday.
The expectations are fair, Bednarek said.
“If we all execute and do what we’re supposed to do, there’s a chance we could sweep,” he said.
“That’s what I’m expecting. All of us have got to be on our A game to make sure that happens.”
The three don’t lack confidence heading into the final.
“Hopefully (it’s) a sweep,” Knighton told reporters Tuesday. “I hope we get it. ... It’s going to be a good race. I’ve got my teammates to push me, and like I said, I hope we get a sweep.”
Lyles is the defending world champion. Knighton took fourth in Tokyo last year. The Olympic gold medalist, Canada’s Andre De Grasse, is not in the field after withdrawing on Monday.
Bednarek will be in lane five for the final. It’s near where he was when he took home silver in Tokyo last summer, where he ran from lane seven.
He’s let other sprinters set the pace through his qualifying heats. But with medals up for grab in the final, Bednarek will look to hit the same peak he did last summer.
“I’ve just got to be sure to execute on the turn like I usually do, especially like last year,” Bednarek said. “I’ve just got to be consistent and once I do that, I’ll be fine.”