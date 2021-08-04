Rice Lake alumnus Kenny Bednarek, right, celebrates after winning the silver medal with bronze medalist Noah Lyles, also of the United States, in the men's 200-meter final at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday in Tokyo.
Andre De Grasse, of Canada races to win the gold medal ahead of Kenny Bednarek, of the United States, silver, in the final of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday in Tokyo, Japan.
Associated Press
Rice Lake alumnus Kenny Bednarek won a silver medal in the men's 200-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Bednarek ran a personal-best 19.68 seconds, finishing just 0.06 seconds behind gold medalist Andre De Grasse of Canada.
Bednarek led with 50 meters to go, but De Grasse made up enough ground to catch him and bring home the gold. He surged past Bednarek's shoulder and pulled ahead to capture gold. Bednarek had enough in the tank to hold off teammate Noah Lyles, who also made a late push to get to the front of the pack.
Lyles took home the bronze, finishing in 19.74 seconds.
It was a silver medal in Bednarek's first trip to the Olympics. The 22-year-old had cruised through the preliminary rounds, but saved his best for the final.
But nobody could stop the 26-year-old De Grasse, who put in the best run of his life to finally grab the gold that had eluded him for so long.
It gave De Grasse his first gold medal after running in the shadow of legendary Jamaican Usain Bolt for years. His time of 19.62 seconds set a new Canadian record.
Bednarek scored his first victory over Lyles, the 2019 world champion, and cemented his status as the United States' top runner in the 200.